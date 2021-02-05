Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wynn Resorts (WYNN), World Wrestling (WWE) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wynn Resorts (WYNN), World Wrestling (WWE) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT).

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

World Wrestling (WWE)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on World Wrestling, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.00, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

World Wrestling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.33, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $263.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Fleetcor Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $270.80, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.