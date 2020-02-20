Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Wingstop (WING) and Stericycle (SRCL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Wingstop (WING) and Stericycle (SRCL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Penn National Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.89, representing a 16.1% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Macquarie also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wingstop (WING)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.74, close to its 52-week high of $107.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 64.1% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.43, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Stericycle (SRCL)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.37, close to its 52-week high of $67.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 71.2% success rate. Manthey covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Anixter International, and Applied Tech.

Stericycle has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.00, a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.