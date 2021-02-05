Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and World Wrestling (WWE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and World Wrestling (WWE) with bullish sentiments.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Wynn Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.38.

World Wrestling (WWE)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on World Wrestling, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.00, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on World Wrestling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.33, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

