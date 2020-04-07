Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Tractor Supply (TSCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Tractor Supply (TSCO) with bullish sentiments.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wynn Resorts with a $133.11 average price target, implying a 101.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on Tractor Supply, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tractor Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.47, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

