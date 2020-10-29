Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.8% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.83.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.82, close to its 52-week high of $76.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $68.19 average price target, a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

