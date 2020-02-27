Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wyndham Destinations (WYND) and National Vision Holdings (EYE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wyndham Destinations (WYND) and National Vision Holdings (EYE) with bullish sentiments.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Destinations yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wyndham Destinations is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.33, implying a 47.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

National Vision Holdings (EYE)

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.60, close to its 52-week high of $39.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

National Vision Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.67, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

