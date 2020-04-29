Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: WW International (WW) and PRGX Global (PRGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WW International (WW) and PRGX Global (PRGX) with bullish sentiments.

WW International (WW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson maintained a Buy rating on WW International today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 49.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, DHI Group, and PFSweb.

WW International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on April 24, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PRGX Global (PRGX)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on PRGX Global, with a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 36.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PRGX Global with a $7.13 average price target, representing a 52.0% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.