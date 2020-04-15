Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: WW Grainger (GWW), Teladoc (TDOC) and Burlington Stores (BURL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WW Grainger (GWW), Teladoc (TDOC) and Burlington Stores (BURL).

WW Grainger (GWW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on WW Grainger today and set a price target of $282.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $278.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WW Grainger with a $287.43 average price target, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Stephens also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc today and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $165.55, close to its 52-week high of $176.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wieland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Wieland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.05, implying a -12.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

In a report released today, John Kernan from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $173.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kernan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Kernan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Lululemon Athletica, and Callaway Golf.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Burlington Stores with a $223.07 average price target, representing a 29.2% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

