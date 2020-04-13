Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: WW Grainger (GWW), Alibaba (BABA) and Community Health (CYH)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WW Grainger (GWW), Alibaba (BABA) and Community Health (CYH).

WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report released today, Blake Hirschman from Stephens reiterated a Hold rating on WW Grainger, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $279.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.9% and a 29.6% success rate. Hirschman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fastenal Company, MSC Industrial, and MRC Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW Grainger is a Hold with an average price target of $287.43.

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report released today, Hans Chung from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $196.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 38.6% success rate. Chung covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Tencent Holdings, and CooTek (Cayman).

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $258.47 average price target, implying a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Community Health (CYH)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Community Health today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 58.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Community Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $3.80.

