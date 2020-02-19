Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wingstop (WING), Expeditors International (EXPD) and Designer Brands (DBI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wingstop (WING), Expeditors International (EXPD) and Designer Brands (DBI).

Wingstop (WING)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 56.3% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Habit Restaurants, and Jack In The Box.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $105.77 average price target, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Expeditors International (EXPD)

In a report released today, Benjamin Hartford from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Expeditors International, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hartford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Hartford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Werner Enterprises, and Schneider National.

Expeditors International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $72.83, representing a -1.6% downside. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Designer Brands (DBI)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Designer Brands today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.47, close to its 52-week low of $13.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 54.6% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Designer Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

