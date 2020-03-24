Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wingstop (WING) and Western Union (WU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wingstop (WING) and Western Union (WU).

Wingstop (WING)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Wingstop, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.57, an 88.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Western Union (WU)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Western Union, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.55, close to its 52-week low of $17.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 40.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Front Yard Residential, and Encore Capital.

Western Union has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.86.

