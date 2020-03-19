Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Delta Airlines (DAL) and Walt Disney (DIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Delta Airlines (DAL) and Walt Disney (DIS) with bullish sentiments.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Williams-Sonoma, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.66, close to its 52-week low of $26.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Williams-Sonoma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.33.

Delta Airlines (DAL)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on Delta Airlines yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.49, close to its 52-week low of $19.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 58.0% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delta Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.71, a 103.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Walt Disney (DIS)

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.80, close to its 52-week low of $79.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.8% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Clear Channel Outdoor, and New York Times.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.42, implying a 67.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

