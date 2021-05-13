Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wendy’s (WEN), WildBrain (OtherWLDBF) and Boyd Group Services (OtherBYDGF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wendy’s (WEN), WildBrain (WLDBF) and Boyd Group Services (BYDGF).

Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Wendy’s, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wendy’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.53, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.50 price target.

WildBrain (WLDBF)

In a report released today, Tim Casey from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on WildBrain, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 72.6% success rate. Casey covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WildBrain is a Hold with an average price target of $2.70, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.90 price target.

Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

In a report released today, Jonathan Lamers from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Group Services, with a price target of $248.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $182.35.

Lamers has an average return of 27.0% when recommending Boyd Group Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Lamers is ranked #1267 out of 7492 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boyd Group Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $208.55, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on April 29, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$275.00 price target.

