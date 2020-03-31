Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wendy’s (WEN), United Parcel (UPS) and Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wendy’s (WEN), United Parcel (UPS) and Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE).

Wendy’s (WEN)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan upgraded Wendy’s to Buy today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Wendy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.58, implying a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Stephens also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

United Parcel (UPS)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 58.1% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.50, a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $105.00 price target.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Front Yard Residential, and Encore Capital.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

