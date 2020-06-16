Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wendy’s (WEN), Saia (SAIA) and AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wendy’s (WEN), Saia (SAIA) and AMN Healthcare Services (AMN).

Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.09, close to its 52-week high of $24.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wendy’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.76, representing a -3.3% downside. In a report issued on June 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Saia (SAIA)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Saia, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.18, close to its 52-week high of $119.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 73.5% success rate. Brown covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Waste Connections, and GFL Environmental.

Saia has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $92.60.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

Sidoti analyst Mitra Ramgopal maintained a Buy rating on AMN Healthcare Services today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramgopal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 52.0% success rate. Ramgopal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as US Physical Therapy, Addus Homecare, and Cantel Medical.

AMN Healthcare Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.33.

