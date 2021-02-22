Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Waste Management (WM), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and R1 RCM (RCM)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Waste Management (WM), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and R1 RCM (RCM).

Waste Management (WM)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management on February 19 and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as GFL Environmental, TFI International, and Canadian Pacific.

Waste Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.00, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $122.00 price target.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse on February 19 and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.91, close to its 52-week high of $90.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 74.5% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.83, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

R1 RCM (RCM)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on R1 RCM on February 18 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.19, close to its 52-week high of $31.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on R1 RCM is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.40, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

