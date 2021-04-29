Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Waste Connections (WCN) and Wingstop (WING)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Waste Connections (WCN) and Wingstop (WING).

Waste Connections (WCN)

In a report released yesterday, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Waste Connections, with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.23, close to its 52-week high of $118.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 66.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Connections with a $111.14 average price target, implying a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wingstop (WING)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Tamas from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #1708 out of 7483 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $165.25, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WING: