Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Waste Connections (WCN) and MTY Food Group (OtherMTYFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Waste Connections (WCN) and MTY Food Group (MTYFF).

Waste Connections (WCN)

In a report issued on July 10, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 66.0% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Republic Services, and TFI International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Connections with a $103.86 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

In a report issued on July 10, Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on MTY Food Group, with a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is ranked #5854 out of 6765 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTY Food Group is a Hold with an average price target of $18.58, a -10.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.