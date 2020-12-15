Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Waste Connections (WCN) and Calyxt (CLXT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Waste Connections (WCN) and Calyxt (CLXT) with bullish sentiments.

Waste Connections (WCN)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 63.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Connections with a $114.80 average price target, implying a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Calyxt (CLXT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.25.

Burleson has an average return of 5.5% when recommending Calyxt.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #308 out of 7146 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calyxt is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00, which is a 100.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.