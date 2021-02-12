Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Walt Disney (DIS), BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Livexlive Media (LIVX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Walt Disney (DIS), BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Livexlive Media (LIVX) with bullish sentiments.

Walt Disney (DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on Walt Disney today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $190.91, close to its 52-week high of $191.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 78.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $193.15 average price target, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on BJ’s Restaurants today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.06, close to its 52-week high of $55.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Cheesecake Factory, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BJ’s Restaurants with a $51.25 average price target, representing a -6.6% downside. In a report issued on February 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Livexlive Media (LIVX)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Livexlive Media, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.47, close to its 52-week high of $5.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 48.3% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Livexlive Media with a $6.20 average price target, representing a 30.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

