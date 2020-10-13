Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Walt Disney (DIS) and Bandwidth (BAND)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Walt Disney (DIS) and Bandwidth (BAND).

Walt Disney (DIS)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 65.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Trade Desk.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.17, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, MoffettNathanson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Bandwidth (BAND)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.53, close to its 52-week high of $188.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bandwidth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $179.17, implying a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

