Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Walmart (WMT), Chipotle (CMG) and Ocado Group (OtherOCDGF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Walmart (WMT), Chipotle (CMG) and Ocado Group (OCDGF).

Walmart (WMT)

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich maintained a Hold rating on Walmart today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 67.7% success rate. Melich covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as O’Reilly Auto, Best Buy Co, and Home Depot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $126.50 average price target, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Chipotle (CMG)

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle today and set a price target of $980.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $930.31, close to its 52-week high of $931.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 70.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Brinker International, and Conagra Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $921.52, which is a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $980.00 price target.

Ocado Group (OCDGF)

In a report released today, Michael Montani from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Ocado Group. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Montani is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 27.3% success rate. Montani covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kroger Company, Carvana Co, and CarMax.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocado Group is a Hold with an average price target of $17.76.

