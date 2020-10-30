Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Vivendi (OtherVIVHY) and Teleperformance (OtherTLPFY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vivendi (VIVHY) and Teleperformance (TLPFY) with bullish sentiments.

Vivendi (VIVHY)

In a report issued on October 26, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital upgraded Vivendi to Buy, with a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.05, close to its 52-week high of $30.60.

Egusquiza has an average return of 7.3% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6656 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.33.

Teleperformance (TLPFY)

Kepler Capital analyst David Cerdan maintained a Buy rating on Teleperformance on October 28 and set a price target of EUR290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $151.44.

Cerdan has an average return of 21.5% when recommending Teleperformance.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is ranked #6277 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleperformance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $362.20, representing a 139.3% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR330.00 price target.

