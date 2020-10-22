Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Vivendi (OtherVIVHY) and Mediaset España (OtherGETVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Vivendi (VIVHY) and Mediaset España (GETVF).

Vivendi (VIVHY)

Kepler Capital analyst Conor O’Shea upgraded Vivendi to Buy on October 20 and set a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.88, close to its 52-week high of $30.60.

O’Shea has an average return of 11.0% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is ranked #6210 out of 7011 analysts.

Vivendi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.85, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR33.00 price target.

Mediaset España (GETVF)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Hold rating on Mediaset España on October 20 and set a price target of EUR3.35. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.70, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

Egusquiza has an average return of 40.6% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6655 out of 7011 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediaset España with a $4.83 average price target.

