Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ViacomCBS (VIAC), WildBrain (OtherWLDBF) and Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on ViacomCBS (VIAC), WildBrain (WLDBF) and Accel Entertainment (ACEL).

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on ViacomCBS today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.1% and a 72.5% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Hold with an average price target of $53.57, implying a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Macquarie also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $47.00 price target.

WildBrain (WLDBF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on WildBrain yesterday and set a price target of C$2.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WildBrain is a Hold with an average price target of $2.31.

Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Accel Entertainment today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Accel Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.60.

