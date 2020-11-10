Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ViacomCBS (VIAC), Healthcare Services (HCSG) and TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ViacomCBS (VIAC), Healthcare Services (HCSG) and TripAdvisor (TRIP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report issued on November 6, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 71.9% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Charter Communications, and Warner Music Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Services yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare Services is a Hold with an average price target of $27.25.

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor on November 6 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 72.2% and a 88.2% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, SciPlay, and Yelp.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.43, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

