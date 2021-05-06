Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ViacomCBS (VIAC), Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) and Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ViacomCBS (VIAC), Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) and Penn National Gaming (PENN).

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Criteo SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Hold with an average price target of $56.29, which is a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, MoffettNathanson also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 52.0% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Grand Canyon Education has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.75.

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Sell rating on Penn National Gaming, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Penn National Gaming has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.40.

