Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Community Health (CYH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Community Health (CYH).

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released yesterday, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.93, close to its 52-week low of $26.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is ranked #2340 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ViacomCBS with a $42.93 average price target, representing a 56.1% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Community Health (CYH)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Sell rating on Community Health yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Health with a $5.50 average price target, representing a -19.8% downside. In a report issued on February 20, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

