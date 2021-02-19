Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ViacomCBS (VIAC) and AMC Networks (AMCX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ViacomCBS (VIAC) and AMC Networks (AMCX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.79, close to its 52-week high of $63.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ViacomCBS with a $43.46 average price target, which is a -30.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AMC Networks (AMCX)

In a report released today, Thomas Yeh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on AMC Networks, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Yeh is ranked #5228 out of 7329 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMC Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $43.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.