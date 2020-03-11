Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Vail Resorts (MTN), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Vail Resorts (MTN), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Stitch Fix (SFIX).

Vail Resorts (MTN)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Vail Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.90, close to its 52-week low of $170.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.6% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Royal Caribbean.

Vail Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $238.33, implying a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 44.8% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Williams-Sonoma.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Stitch Fix, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.86, close to its 52-week low of $14.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.17, which is a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

