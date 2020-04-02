Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Usio (USIO), Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Dollarama (OtherDLMAF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Usio (USIO), Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Dollarama (DLMAF).

Usio (USIO)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Usio, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.08, close to its 52-week low of $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Usio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00, implying a 342.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating on Williams-Sonoma yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 63.0% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Williams-Sonoma with a $38.67 average price target, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $41.00 price target.

Dollarama (DLMAF)

In a report released yesterday, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dollarama, with a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.42.

Nattel has an average return of 3.9% when recommending Dollarama.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #2143 out of 6244 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollarama with a $35.13 average price target, which is a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Industrial Alliance Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

