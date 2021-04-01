Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Usio (USIO) and Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Usio (USIO) and Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) with bullish sentiments.

Usio (USIO)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Usio yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Usio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.13, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.