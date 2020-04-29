Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: United Parcel (UPS), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and Apergy (APY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on United Parcel (UPS), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and Apergy (APY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released today, Christian Wetherbee from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wetherbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Wetherbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Acquisition, Navios Maritime Partners, and Knight Transportation.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.33, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, KeyBanc also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Scholes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.1% success rate. Scholes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, Playa Hotels & Resorts, and Marriot Vacations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings with a $87.00 average price target, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Apergy (APY)

In a report released today, Chase Mulvehill from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Apergy, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulvehill is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 38.0% success rate. Mulvehill covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Oceaneering International, and Core Laboratories.

Apergy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.