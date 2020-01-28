Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: United Parcel (UPS) and Vipshop (VIPS)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United Parcel (UPS) and Vipshop (VIPS).

United Parcel (UPS)

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wadewitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 54.3% success rate. Wadewitz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Schneider National, and Union Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $118.40 average price target, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Vipshop (VIPS)

Merrill Lynch analyst Eddie Leung reiterated a Hold rating on Vipshop today and set a price target of $13.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Leung is ranked #602 out of 5858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vipshop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.18.

