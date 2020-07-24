Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Union Pacific (UNP), Robert Half (RHI) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Union Pacific (UNP), Robert Half (RHI) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

Union Pacific (UNP)

In a report released today, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $176.54, close to its 52-week high of $188.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 80.9% success rate. Chamoun covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Union Pacific with a $186.72 average price target, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $194.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Robert Half (RHI)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Robert Half, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and AMN Healthcare Services.

Robert Half has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.33, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

In a report released today, Vaibhav Vaishnav from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Baker Hughes Company, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaishnav is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 38.7% success rate. Vaishnav covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Core Laboratories, Patterson-UTI, and Schlumberger.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baker Hughes Company with a $20.25 average price target, representing a 20.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.