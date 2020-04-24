Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Union Pacific (UNP) and Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Union Pacific (UNP) and Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN).

Union Pacific (UNP)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $152.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Union Pacific with a $168.79 average price target, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan downgraded Dunkin’ Brands to Hold today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 51.8% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dunkin’ Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.33, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

