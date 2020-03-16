Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Darden (DRI) and Trainline (OtherTNLIF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Darden (DRI) and Trainline (TNLIF).

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty on March 13 and set a price target of $218.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.06, close to its 52-week low of $190.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Ulta Beauty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.83, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Nomura also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $230.00 price target.

Darden (DRI)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Darden on March 13 and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.32, close to its 52-week low of $57.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Darden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.13, representing a 75.3% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Trainline (TNLIF)

In a report issued on March 13, Andrew Ross from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Trainline, with a price target of £3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #1313 out of 6184 analysts.

Trainline has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.23.

