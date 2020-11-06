Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: TTEC Holdings (TTEC), Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Trade Desk (TTD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TTEC Holdings (TTEC), Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Trade Desk (TTD) with bullish sentiments.

TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.22, close to its 52-week high of $64.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTEC Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.40.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released today, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.63, close to its 52-week high of $139.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 62.9% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, EverQuote, and Lyft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $126.73 average price target, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Trade Desk (TTD)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Trade Desk today and set a price target of $750.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $647.30, close to its 52-week high of $675.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $555.50, implying a -14.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

