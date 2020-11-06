Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and Calyxt (CLXT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and Calyxt (CLXT).

TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.22, close to its 52-week high of $64.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

TTEC Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.40, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Calyxt (CLXT)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve maintained a Hold rating on Calyxt today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #2108 out of 7028 analysts.

Calyxt has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

