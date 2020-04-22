Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Tripcom (TCOM) and New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tripcom (TCOM) and New Oriental Education Tech (EDU).

Tripcom (TCOM)

In a report released today, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Tripcom, with a price target of $24.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.20, close to its 52-week low of $20.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

Tripcom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.38, which is a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on New Oriental Education Tech yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $116.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #4631 out of 6484 analysts.

New Oriental Education Tech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.75, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy.

