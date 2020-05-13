Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Top Ships (TOPS) and Global Ship Lease (GSL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Top Ships (TOPS) and Global Ship Lease (GSL) with bullish sentiments.

Top Ships (TOPS)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Top Ships today and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.20, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.0% and a 29.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Top Ships has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Global Ship Lease (GSL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Global Ship Lease today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.5% and a 36.9% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

Global Ship Lease has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.