Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: The Providence Service (PRSC) and Gibson Energy (OtherGBNXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on The Providence Service (PRSC) and Gibson Energy (GBNXF) with bullish sentiments.

The Providence Service (PRSC)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on The Providence Service, with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.55, close to its 52-week high of $87.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Providence Service is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.00.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Tillett covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibson Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.94, implying a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$27.00 price target.

