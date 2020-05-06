Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) and Alaska Air (ALK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) and Alaska Air (ALK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.53, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on April 23, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on ARAMARK Holdings, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Laureate Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARAMARK Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.78, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Alaska Air (ALK)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Alaska Air, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.4% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaska Air is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.11.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.