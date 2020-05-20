Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) with bullish sentiments.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 43.7% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.53, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Stephens also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Sirius XM Group today and set a price target of $39.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Liberty Sirius XM Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.68, which is a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

