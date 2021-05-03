Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Comcast (CMCSA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Comcast (CMCSA).

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse on April 30 and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.02, close to its 52-week high of $110.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.4% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $104.10 average price target, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $101.00 price target.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Buy rating on Comcast on April 30 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.15, close to its 52-week high of $58.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as New York Times, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Comcast with a $64.00 average price target, representing a 13.5% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $61.00 price target.

