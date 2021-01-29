Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Tetra Tech (TTEK), McDonald’s (MCD) and Comcast (CMCSA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tetra Tech (TTEK), McDonald’s (MCD) and Comcast (CMCSA).

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Tetra Tech yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $127.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 48.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tetra Tech with a $150.25 average price target, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

McDonald’s (MCD)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Hold rating on McDonald’s yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $206.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 53.1% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $238.95 average price target.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Hold rating on Comcast today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.60, close to its 52-week high of $52.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 58.0% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GTT Communications, and Cogent Comms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Comcast with a $58.18 average price target, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CMCSA: