Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Teleperformance (OtherTLPFY) and Catena Media (OtherCTTMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teleperformance (TLPFY) and Catena Media (CTTMF) with bullish sentiments.

Teleperformance (TLPFY)

Kepler Capital analyst David Cerdan maintained a Buy rating on Teleperformance on April 12 and set a price target of EUR315.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $198.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 52.2% success rate. Cerdan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Koninklijke Philips, Tecan Group AG, and Qiagen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleperformance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $376.71.

Catena Media (CTTMF)

Kepler Capital analyst Hjalmar Ahlberg maintained a Buy rating on Catena Media on April 12 and set a price target of SEK68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.46.

Ahlberg has an average return of 118.4% when recommending Catena Media.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahlberg is ranked #1339 out of 7448 analysts.

Catena Media has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

