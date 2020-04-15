Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Teladoc (TDOC) and Best Buy Co (BBY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Teladoc (TDOC) and Best Buy Co (BBY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.47, close to its 52-week high of $176.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teladoc with a $145.30 average price target, implying a -9.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Best Buy Co (BBY)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Best Buy Co with a $71.63 average price target, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

