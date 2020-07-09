Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: TechnipFMC (FTI), Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF) and Deutsche Post (OtherDPSGY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TechnipFMC (FTI), Implenia AG (IPLNF) and Deutsche Post (DPSGY).

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC received a Hold rating and a EUR6.90 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.43, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6625 out of 6762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $9.96 average price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Matteo Bonizzoni downgraded Implenia AG to Hold yesterday and set a price target of CHF55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bonizzoni is ranked #6150 out of 6762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Implenia AG with a $58.60 average price target.

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital upgraded Deutsche Post to Buy, with a price target of EUR31.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.69, close to its 52-week high of $39.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.0% and a 50.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Nestlé SA.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.34, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on June 25, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR35.00 price target.

