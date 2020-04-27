Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: TechnipFMC (FTI), Etsy (ETSY) and Vivendi (OtherVIVHY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TechnipFMC (FTI), Etsy (ETSY) and Vivendi (VIVHY) with bullish sentiments.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on TechnipFMC on April 23 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.02, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.0% and a 26.4% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $11.29 average price target, implying a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

Etsy (ETSY)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Buy rating on Etsy on April 23 and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.19, close to its 52-week high of $71.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 83.3% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $56.43 average price target, representing a -11.9% downside. In a report issued on April 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Vivendi (VIVHY)

Vivendi received a Buy rating and a EUR24.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza on April 24. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6248 out of 6493 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.67.

